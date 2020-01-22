Danish delegation led by the Denmark Ambassador to Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and the Seychelle Mette Knudsen arrives in Somaliland on Tuesday.
The delegation to discuss the importance of parliamentary and local elections with stakeholders, including government, political parties, and civil society.
The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi received in his office Denmark Ambassador to Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and the Seychell Mette Knudsen accompanied by Deputy Mission Ms Nina Berg.
During the meeting, President Bihi and Denmark Ambassador discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the elections, Denmark‘s involvement in Somaliland development fund as well as other development cooperation between the two countries, regional security and the dynamics in the Horn of Africa.
SDF2 (£25 million, 2018 to 2022), will be delivered in partnership with the Somaliland government to promote long-term stability in the region. It will include building of critical infrastructure, such as roads, water systems and agricultural facilities, and will also help build capacity within Somaliland’s institutions. The new programme which is aligned to Somaliland’s National Development Plan II (NDPII) will build on the achievements of the original SDF (2013 to 2018) programme.
Meanwhile, The Danish Ambassador also met the Somaliland Opposition Parties Waddani and UCID and discussed the importance of parliamentary and local elections and the Possible ways to resolve the current standoff between Political parties and Government.
