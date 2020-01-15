Somaliland journalists Association is condemning today’s court decision of Sanaag region against Journalist Abdirahman Xidig who was charged with one year and nine months and also $300 fines.
The Somaliland printing press vice-chairman have filed a case against the journalists appeared in court. However, it’s unacceptable to totally overlook the fair trail, there are no formal written allegations submitted, no lawyers are allowed to participate in the court hearing to defend the allegations against the journalist. Only one hearing session occurred today 1/15/2020 and this unlawful decision came out today which was the only day he appeared in a court.
This is really against the principles of the fair trail and its force silencing of Somaliland independent practice with no least respect on carrying media violations due process of the law.