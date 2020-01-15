Somaliland Executes six men convicted of murders

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor
Somaliland Government on Wednesday executed six convicts who had been sentenced to death for murder.
Khadar Abdikarim, a police officer in Somaliland told Anadolu Agency over the phone.”All of them were convicted of murder. Two of them were additionally accused of being Al-Shabaab members,” he said.
Breaking: #Somaliland executed this morning six men. The executions were carried out by fire squad at Mandheera prison. Two were allegedly related to al Shabaab. It is the first time al Shabaab related executions were carried out in Somaliland .According to @GuleidJ
