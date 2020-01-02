By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor
Colonel Saed Awil Jama AKA “Caarre” The leader of justice and Equality Rebel handed all his armed militia and weapons, in Sanaag Region, over to Somaliland National Army.
The Colonel has also accepted the peace agreement between Somaliland government and Mediating traditional elders.
According to Somaliland Standard, the mediation committee confirmed that a number of things have been implemented which is expected to pave the way for the smooth implementation of the agreement and is to end the two year long hostilities that has been raging in the restive Sanaag province.
The mediation committee succeeded to convince the rebel soldiers hiding bases in the mountains that lie in the north of Erigavo, Sanaag’s regional capital.