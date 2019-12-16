By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat contributor
Former Abdi Iley spy chief, Muktat Sheik Subane arrest in Hargeisa. Horndiplomat reports
According to Mohamed Old Media and Communications Advisor to president Mustafa Omer of SRS, Muktar Sheik Subane was apprehended in Hargeisa Somaliland in collaboration with Somaliland security agencies.
He is accused of crimes related to gross human rights violations, targeted executions, kidnappings and countless other crimes, including the targeting of different ethnic groups and places of worship on the last days of the Abdi Iley regime.