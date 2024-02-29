Ethiopia and Somaliland discuss strengthening “new areas of cooperation” in health

Ayele Teshome, Ethiopia’s state minister of health, and his counterpart, Somaliland’s deputy minister of health, Liban Yousuf Osman, met in Addis Abeba today where they discussed strengthening “new areas of cooperation” in the health sector.

Appreciating “the impeccable hospitality” extended to him and his delegation, deputy minister Liban said in a post on X (formerly twitter) that the two sides have “discussed strengthening our existing health cooperation and looked into new areas of cooperation, including nutrition, emergency preparedness, cross-border health care coordination, and experience sharing between the two brotherly countries.”

Deputy Minister Liban also said Somaliland’s Ministry of health “truly appreciate the long-standing partnership with the Ministry of health of Ethiopia and looking forward to expanding and strengthening our partnership going forward.” AS

