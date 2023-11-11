SOGASHO: Revolutionizing High-Speed Internet in Somaliland with Somcable and Peace Cable

In today’s fast-paced digital world, access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity for economic development, education, and connectivity. Somaliland, a self-declared state in the Horn of Africa, is no exception to this trend. Recognizing the importance of high-speed internet, Somaliland’s technology sector is rapidly evolving. One of the key players in this transformation is SOGASHO, a groundbreaking company that leverages the infrastructure of Somcable and the Peace Cable to provide high-speed fiber optic internet in the region.

Somcable: A Backbone of Connectivity

Somcable, founded in 2010, is a leading telecommunications company in Somaliland that has played a pivotal role in connecting the region to the global digital landscape. The company operates a vast network of fiber optic cables that span across Somaliland, linking major cities and towns. This network infrastructure has been instrumental in bringing reliable and high-speed internet services to the people of Somaliland.

The Peace Cable Connection

One of the most significant developments in the region’s connectivity landscape is the collaboration between Somcable and Peace Cable. Peace Cable is a submarine cable system that connects Asia, Africa, and Europe, with landing points in several countries along the way. In 2021, the Peace Cable made landfall in the coastal city of Berbera, Somaliland, and established a direct undersea link between Somaliland and the global internet infrastructure.

This connection to the Peace Cable has been a game-changer for Somaliland’s internet connectivity. It has drastically increased the available bandwidth and reduced latency, allowing businesses, educational institutions, and individuals to enjoy seamless access to online resources and services.

SOGASHO: The Future of High-Speed Internet

SOGASHO, which means “connection” in Somali, is a project that brings together the resources of Somcable and the Peace Cable to provide high-speed fiber optic internet to the people of Somaliland. This joint venture aims to make high-speed internet accessible to everyone, from bustling urban centers to remote rural areas.

Key Features of SOGASHO:

High-Speed Connectivity: With the integration of the Peace Cable, SOGASHO offers unparalleled high-speed internet connectivity, enabling faster downloads, smoother video streaming, and improved online gaming experiences.

Reliable Service: Somcable’s robust network infrastructure ensures reliable and uninterrupted internet service, reducing downtime and frustration for users.

Affordable Packages: SOGASHO offers a range of affordable internet packages to cater to the diverse needs of businesses, students, and households. This accessibility ensures that high-speed internet is not restricted to a select few but benefits the entire community.

Digital Inclusion: By reaching even the most remote regions of Somaliland, SOGASHO is actively promoting digital inclusion. It opens up opportunities for education, e-commerce, telemedicine, and more, fostering economic growth and social development.

Future-Proofing: SOGASHO is committed to staying ahead of the technology curve. The project is constantly upgrading its infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

SOGASHO, powered by the collaborative efforts of Somcable and the Peace Cable, is transforming the digital landscape of Somaliland. With high-speed fiber optic internet becoming more accessible and reliable than ever, Somaliland is poised for economic growth, improved education, and enhanced connectivity with the world.

This groundbreaking project not only connects cities and towns but also bridges the digital divide, ensuring that all residents of Somaliland can benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital age. As SOGASHO continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it is setting the stage for a brighter and more connected future for the people of Somaliland.

