Somaliland President lays foundation stone for new oil reserve facility at Berbera

By M.A. Egge

The President of the Republic of Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi officially laid the foundation stone for a new fuel storage tank reservoir project that is being implemented by the Trafigura company at the port city of Berbera.

The new modern tank being built will greatly contribute to the fuel demand of the country and the surrounding neighbors too.

While giving a brief speech at the function the Head of State welcomed the project to build a fuel storage facility, and pointed out that the government is committed to the security of the company and its investments.

He said, “Somaliland vouches for the cooperation and close working relations, the security of the assets of the company, their investments, equipments and their staff as whole”.

He touched on the individuals who are trying to perpetrate insecurity and destabilize national unity and described them as enemies of the country who are conspiring to undermine Somaliland the security and unity of the nation.

He called on the populaces to be wary of them and shun their motives of trying to destabilize the nation.

He said that given the fact of life that that there are both good and evil deeds in the human nature, the people of the nation should always rally together for the good of the nation and ward off evil at all times.

“It is the enemy of Somaliland who wants to prevent Somaliland from developing economically, politically and culturally, but I am confident that the people of Somaliland are united wherever they are to turn towards development and prevent anything that opposes peaceful stability, development, governance and the nationhood of Somaliland, and that is what we are defending,” said the President.

He lauded the large companies in the country whose expansions have attracted multinational companies to follow cue for they had made a lot of investments in the country.

The manager of the oil tanks reserve, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Abdi explained the importance of the project for the nation, and described it as a big investment that can attract other international companies.

The governor of Sahil region Ali Abdi Abdilahi (Ali-‘ase) and the Mayor Abdishakur Mohamud Hassan (‘Iddin), also spoke about the new oil facility being built and pointed out that they will add more to the esteem to Berbera as a national port.

Mr. Hadi Hallouche, representing Trafigura, praised Somaliland for its cooperation and commitment to investment, and stated that they are steadfast as a company to build the fuel tank project.

The Minister of Finance Dr. Saad Ali Shire and and his Trade Development colleague Hon. Mohamud Hassan Saad also welcomed the investment in the field of oil storage by the Trafigura company in Berbera, and noted that this project is a successful plus for Somaliland

Like this: Like Loading...