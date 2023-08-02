Somaliland President receives MP Gavin Williamson who campaigned for the independence of the Republic of Somaliland

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi received on Monday UK MP Sir Gavin Williamson who has been involved in the independence cause of the Republic of Somaliland.

The President welcomed Sir Gavin Williamson who is one of the members of the British Parliament who is actively campaigning for the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, and he arrived in the country today.

The meeting between the President and the MP was focused on strengthening and accelerating the relations between the two countries of the Republic of Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

The Head of State thanked MP Sir Gavin Williamson and his colleagues for their efforts in promoting the cause of the Republic of Somaliland.

MP Gavi Williamson, on his part, thanked the President of the Republic of Somaliland for his warm welcome.

The President was flanked at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Isse Keyd Mohamud, the Somaliland Ambassador to the UK, Amb. Abdi Abdilahi Diriye, Somaliland-Somalia Dialogue Envoy Edna Adan and Yurub Qalib Farah, Head of Public Relations and Community Affairs at the Somaliland Embassy in the UK.

