Somaliland Pledges To Support PAWA

As part of its contributions to the development of African Literature, the Government of the Republic of Somaliland has pledged its support to the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

This was the outcome of a recent courtesy visit by the Secretary General of PAWA, Dr. Wale Okediran to the Vice President of Somaliland, Abdourahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici) in his office at the Presidential Palace, Hargeisa, Somaliland.

Dr Okediran, who was in Somaliland to attend the 16th edition of the Hargeisa Book Fair congratulated the country for its strong commitment to Education.

