Somaliland Minister of Agriculture distributes farm aid from Turkey to 100 farmers in Salahley

By M.A. Egge

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey has provided assistance to benefit farmers, through the agency for cooperation and relations with Turkey, Tika, which included seeds, medicines, and fertilizers.

Somaliland Minister of Agricultural Development Abdiqadir Iman Warsame and officials of the Turkish government attended the event where this aid was distributed with 100 families benefitting from it.

The Minister of Agriculture Development of Somaliland Abdilqadir Iman Warsame, thanked the Turkish aid agency Tika for the assistance it provided to some of the farmers in the Salahley district.

The minister noted that the aid given to the farmers is a good starting point and noted that subsidization comes in whenever the farmers initiate a move.

He urged farmers to step up land cultivation such that food production may be sustained adding that the farmers would be trained.

The farmers thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Tika organization and promised that they would make good use of the seeds and fertilizers.

