Two police officers killed, 12 others injured in Mandera attack

By: Standard Media

Two police officers were on Saturday morning killed, and 12 others injured after suspected militants attacked them in Mandera County.

The officers were travelling in a lorry from Rhamu to Mandera town when they were ambushed by militants at Jabi area, 40 kilometres from Mandera town.

“They were from Mandera before they encountered an ambush, resulting in two fatalities, seven critical injuries, while five officers sustained minor injuries,” police said.

The lorry, attached to Mandera Police Station, was also transporting foodstuff.

Two officers died on the spot, while the injured 12 were taken to Rhamu Sub-County Hospital.

“The injured had gunshot wounds, while others had bullets lodged in their bodies,” says a police report filed at the Rhamu Police Station.

The suspected militants sprayed the lorry with bullets as the driver tried to speed past them, in vain.

North Eastern Regional Police Commander Rono Bunei said efforts are ongoing to pursue the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...