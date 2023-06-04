President Erdoğan sworn in as 12th president of Türkiye

BY ANADOLU AGENCY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was sworn in on Saturday as Türkiye’s 12th ruling president with an oath-taking ceremony at the Turkish Parliament.

Following the sworn-in ceremony at the parliament, Erdoğan went to visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Later, the presidential complex hosted an inauguration ceremony, which was attended by high-level officials from 78 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian are among the participants.

Erdoğan will host his guests at a dinner in Çankaya Palace.

The Turkish president will announce the new Cabinet later on Saturday.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received 47.82%, according to official results.

