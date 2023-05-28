Somaliland VP participates in Somaliland aspiration meeting in Finland

Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Abdullahi Ismail (Saili’i) participated over the week in a large meeting held at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, where the issue and independence of Somaliland was discussed.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the achievements Somaliland made in the 32 years of its independence in the establishing of the government, security, various aspects of development and how to get full recognition from the world.

The VP said that Somaliland is a geographically important country in the world with all the trappings of statehood and nationhood, such as a government system, flag, international borders, its own currency, peace and order, good resources, investment opportunities, constitutions and laws that protect international investment and the rights of its citizens.

He noted that the country has the right to receive international recognition from the world hence it is extending a hand of friendship and mutual benefit to the world

Like this: Like Loading...