Senior politician Dr. Ismail Mohamud Hurre Buba passes away in Turkey

By: HOL

Somalia’s former Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Ismail Mohamud Hurre Buba, passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment in Ankara, Turkey.

Prof. Buba, a renowned politician and intellectual, held several positions, including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Finance in Somalia. He became Somaliland’s first Minister of Finance when Somaliland was established.

Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, expressed condolences to the family, relatives, and the entire nation on the deceased’s passing. President Hassan Sheikh pointed out that Ismail Hurre Buba was a scholar and expert who played a significant role in serving his country, rebuilding it, strengthening foreign policy, and re-establishing the government of Somalia.

Buba was born in Hargeisa and spent the first four years of his life in the Aware region of Ethiopia. He received his primary education in Borama. After completing high school, he received a scholarship to study in the United States, where he completed his first and second-level studies at the university.

After completing his studies, Buba became a teacher and worked in schools in the country and at King Abdul Aziz University. He also worked for a while with the Arab League.

In recent years, Buba lived in Hargeysa, where he appeared in political forums and was a member of the Wadani party. He recently joined new political organizations.

Dr. Ismail Mohamud Hurre Buba was a highly respected figure who significantly contributed to Somalia’s development.

