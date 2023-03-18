Taiwan and Somaliland Hold First Joint Energy and Mineral Resources Cooperation Working Group Meeting

By: Taiwan Representative Office of the Republic of Somaliland

The 1st Taiwan-Somaliland Joint Working Group on Energy and Mineral Resources Cooperation Meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MOEM) of the Republic of Somaliland on March 15th, 2023. Representative of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, Amb. Allen C. Lou, and Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdilahi Farah Abdi made remarks before the working group meeting.



Amb. Lou pointed out this is the first working group meeting after signing the Energy and Mineral Resources Cooperation Agreement in Man, 2022. OPIC and Genel only contracted 2 out of the 85 blocks of the potential oil field, therefore the joint venture catalyzes this role model of investment. The prospect of this exploration is “drilling an oil well to bring in more foreign investors”, and Taiwan is the quality cooperation partner for like-minded democratic partners. Furthermore, the Cooperation is attached to the Berbera Port-related Projects, because SL10B13 Block is about 150 kilometers from the Berbera Port, offering a route to the international market.

Amb. Lou reiterated that MOEM of the Republic of Somaliland had reassured their control over the land resource which is pivotal to bringing in more investments. Peace, Security, and Stability are the basis for Cooperation and Prosperity. We are delighted that Somaliland Government is committed to doing its best to ensure the success of our cooperation.

Abdilahi thanked Director General Eugene Y. J. Chen for leading the delegation, and expressed hope to promote the exchange of experiences and knowledge in the Energy and Mineral sectors, as well as enhance the rule building in exploration, exploitation, training, data center, and regulations.



The 1st meeting was co-chaired by Mr. Eugene Y.J. Chen, Director General of the Department of International Cooperation under Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and Mr. Fowsi Mohamed Farah, Director General at the Ministry of MOEM of the Republic of Somaliland. The two parties discussed a range of issues, including holding training programs on oil, gas, and minerals exploration and exploitation, sharing Taiwan’s oil exploration and production experience in Africa, conducting energy and mineral resources policy exchanges, and promoting closer bilateral cooperation in these sectors.





The 1st Taiwan-Somaliland Joint Working Group on Energy and Mineral Resources Cooperation Meeting Delegation is visiting Somaliland from the 13th to 18th of March, and already visited the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, Ministry of Investment and Industrial Development, and Ministry of Energy and Minerals respectively. Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Ms. Mei-Hua Wang signed the Energy and Mineral Resources Cooperation Agreement with Minster Hon. Abdilahi Farah Abdi of MOEM on the 23rd of May, 2022. Taiwan Amb. Allen C. Lou witnessed the signing ceremony. (E)

