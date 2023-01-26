Russian Foreign Minister meets Eritrean President

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Eritrea on Thursday for a one-day visit, the information ministry announced, as part of an African tour aimed at drumming up support for Moscow.

Upon arrival at the Massawa International Airport, Mr. Sergey Lavrov and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, and other senior Government officials as well as Mr. Igor Mozgo, Ambassador of the Russian to Eritrea.

Meanwhile , Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki received at the State House the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The discussions centered on the dynamics of the war in Ukraine & enhancement of bilateral ties in sectors of energy, mining, and information technology. education & health, According to Yemane G. Meskel Eritrea’s information minister.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...