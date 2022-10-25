Iranian man who didn’t wash for half a century dies at 94

According to Iran’s IRNA news agency, he became ill shortly afterwards and died on Sunday.

In a previous interview, given to the Tehran Times in 2014, he revealed his favourite meal was porcupine, and that he lived between a hole in the ground and a brick shack built by concerned neighbours in the village of Dejgah.

He told the outlet at the time his unusual choices were down to “emotional setbacks” when he was younger.

Years of not bathing had left him with skin covered in “soot and pus”, IRNA said, while his diet had consisted of rotten meat and unsanitary water drunk from an old oil can.

Amou Haji is not known to have had any family, but the villagers tried to care for him

He was also fond of smoking, being pictured on at least one occasion puffing on more than one cigarette at once.

Attempts to bathe him, or offer him clean water to drink, made him sad, the news agency said.