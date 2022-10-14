Somalia PM Hamza Abdi Barre arrives in Ethiopia ahead of Tana Forum



By : Zakeriye ahmed

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre lands in Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa ahead of the 10th Tana Forum, which takes place in Bahar Dar on 14-16 October.

This trip will be his second abroad trip since he assumed the second highest office in Somalia’s executive branch on June 26.

Many African leaders and international partners will attend this forum, focusing on security issues across the African continent.

Tana Forum’s theme this year is “Managing Security Threats: Building Resilience for Africa We Want.”, which comes at a time Somalia’s army and community militias are fighting to eliminate Al-Shabab.

Recently, Al-Qaeda’s tied terrorist group of Al-Shabab has been facing strong resistance from Somalia’s army alongside the society since their foundation in 2006.

On October 1, the army of Somalia, with international partners, killed Al-Shabab’s da’wa head and one of its co-founders Abdullahi Nadir AKA “Abdullahi Yare”, in an operation carried out in Haramka village approximately 90 KM south of Barawe city of Middle Juba.

As many people believe, Abdullahi Yare was a possible successor and close ally to the group’s leader Ahmed Umar AKA Abu Ubaidah, who took charge on September 6, 2014, after a U.S. air strike killed the group’s former leader Ahmed Godane on September 2014.

