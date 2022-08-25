Somalia’s President Arrives in Garowe

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in the country’s Puntland state city of Garowe.

Somalia’s Puntland state top leader, Said Abdullahi Deni and his deputy Ahmed Elmi Osman Karaash received President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud upon arrival at Garowe’s General Mohamed Abshir Airport.

This is President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s first visit to Puntland state since he was elected and his third domestic trip after Southwest and Galmudug states, which he visited days after he assumed Somalia’s highest office on May 23.

An advance delegation led by the country’s Foreign Affairs minister Abshir Omar Huruse arrived in Puntland state’s city of Garowe yesterday, ahead of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to the region.

Earlier today, the country’s prime minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in Beledweyne city of Hiran region in Hirshabelle state, on his first trip since he assumed office in June to observe the drought and encourage the armed forces fighting against Al-Shabab militants.

