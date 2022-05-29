Somalia special envoy for drought response held separate meetings with UN and UK Ambassadors

By:Zakariye Ahmed,horndiplomat correspondent

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s Special Envoy for Drought Response and member of the Somalia’s lower house parliament Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame held a meeting with Somalia’s Planning, Investment and Economic Development Minister Gamal Mohamed Hassan and the entire team of the ministry.



Meanwhile, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame held separate meetings with United Nations Secretary-General special representative of Somalia James Swan, with his deputy in charge of humanitarian coordinator for Somalia Adam Abdelmoula, and United Kingdom Ambassador to Somalia Kate Foster in Mogadishu .



Abdirahman discussed with the Ambassadors how the international partners can help millions of Somalis who are facing severe drought conditions.

Somalia is facing one of its worst droughts in 40 years which effects 66 districts across the country and 6.9 million Somalis are facing lack of water and food shortage. The number could reach 8 million in months which is the half of Somalia’s population.

The United Nations and all humanitarian agencies have identified that 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance by 2022 but 5.5 million vulnerable people will get assistance, according to a report shared by the Drought Relief Committee with the Special Presidential Envoy for Drought Response 26 this month.

© Horn Diplomat 2022

Like this: Like Loading...