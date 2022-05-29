Somalia’s newly appointed Villa Somalia chief of staff officially takes office

By:Zakariye Ahmed,horndiplomat correspondent

(Mogadishu, Somalia). Somalia’s presidential palace chief of staff Hussein Sheikh Mohamud and his deputy Mohamed Amin Sheikh, who was recently appointed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took the office from the previous Villa Somalia directors.

The newly appointed Villa Somalia’s chief of staff Hussein Sheikh and his deputy Mohamed Amin took the office from the previous chief of staff Mohamed Abdullahi Isse and his deputy Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed Villa Somalia’s chief of staff and his deputy Mohamed Amin Sheikh in appointment which come hours after he assumed Somalia’s presidential office from former 9th president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.



The former presidential palace chief of staff, Mohamed Abdullahi Isse, pointed out that he handed over the new chief of staff a debt owed to the presidency, a portfolio of real estate, staff, and procedures for the national presidency, as stated in a statement from Villa Somalia.



The new chief of staff of Villa Somalia Hussein Sheikh Mohamud was a former senator in Somalia’s upper house and Secretary-General of the parliamentary joint committee tasked to review the constitution, while his deputy Mohamed Amin previously served in the senate where he was also Chairperson of the Defence and Security Committee.



The outgoing chief of staff of Villa Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Isse aka Mohamed Dheere was sworn in this position on November 25, 2020, to replace Abdisaid Muse Ali who was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Office of the Auditor General.

