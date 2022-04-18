Qatar sends aid to Somaliland to tackle drought, fires

By the Peninsula

Qatar Fund for Development sent 45 tons of food aid baskets to assist 750 affected families in the Somaliland region, in order to address the difficult conditions as a result of drought, in addition to the fire that erupted in the main market of the capital Hargeisa, in cooperation with the Qatar Amiri Air Force.

Director General of Qatar Fund for Development HE Khalifa Al Kuwari said: “This urgent assistance comes to play an important role in alleviating the severity of this humanitarian disaster for the affected and most needy people in the Somaliland region, especially after the fire that erupted in the main market of the capital Hargeisa recently, which affected in an unprecedented way the food security of the region, in addition to the drought that hit the region.”

“Although these aids are urgent relief in their nature, they play an important role in alleviating the severity of the humanitarian and development catastrophe. Where they help in enhancing the lives of the affected people and ensuring a decent life for them. They also play a role in promoting the second goal of the sustainable development goals relating to hunger,” he added.

