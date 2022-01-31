Int’l partners urge Somaliland leaders to clarify for the upcoming elections

By:MoDuale

International partners have called on Somaliland’s political leaders to clarify the way forward for the upcoming elections

The partners include the European Union, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden praised the successful Somaliland combined local and parliamentary elections.

“Following the successful Somaliland combined local and parliamentary elections last year, international partners supporting Somaliland’s democratization process visited Hargeisa from 24-27 January to discuss the next steps and timelines for Somaliland’s elections and democratization with stakeholders.” the partners said in a joint statement issued on Monday.

The partners to encourage Somaliland’s political leaders to clarify the way forward for the upcoming elections, due this year, through an inclusive dialogue process.

“We encourage Somaliland’s political leaders to clarify the way forward for the upcoming elections, due this year, through an inclusive dialogue process, by agreeing on a joint electoral roadmap in line with Somaliland’s laws and Constitution and ensuring that the electoral processes reflect Somaliland’s internal diversity in terms of inclusion of women, youth and minorities. It is important that the preparations, led by the National Electoral Commission, on voter registration start now so that they can be completed prior to upcoming election dates. As long-term partners in Somaliland’s democratisation process we are looking forward to continuing our support and engagement during these next important milestones.”the partners said.

