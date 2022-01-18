Somaliland President arrives in Ethiopia to boost ties

By:Horndiplomat Staff writer

The President of the Republic of Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi, and his delegation arrived in Addis Ababa, the Capital City of Ethiopia.

On his arrival at Bole International Airport, the president was warmly welcomed by Ethiopian Finance minister Ahmed Shide and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussein.

The president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Isse keyd, Finance minister Dr. Sa’ad Ali shire, Minister of Transport and Road Development Abdirisak Ibrahim Atash and Dr. Edna Aden Ismail Somaliland envoy for Somalia talks

The visit of the Somaliland President is of importance for both countries. The leaders of the two countries will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation.

