Somaliland: Taiwan to provide 2022 Taiwan ICDF Scholarship

Press-Release

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland is delighted to announce the application for the TaiwanICDF Scholarship from 1st January to 15th March 2022 .

Realizing human resources plays a vital role in national development, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland will follow a fair and transparent mechanism to recommend the outstanding Somaliland students to study in Taiwan.

Please find more information below.

2022 TaiwanICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund)

Scholarship Application

Preface:

To encourage outstanding international students to undertake degree studies (Under-graduate, Master or Ph. D. Programs) in Taiwan, TaiwanICDF offers the International Higher Education Scholarship Program.

Scholarship Benefits:

1. Scholarship recipients will be given a monthly allowance of NT$12,000 for the Undergraduate program, NT$15,000 for Master’s program and NT$17,000 for Ph. D. program for food and miscellaneous living expenses. These are deposited into a student’s local bank account on a monthly basis.

2. TaiwanICDF will cover tuitions fees (required by a student’s university),Textbooks (subject to the approval of the director of the student’s institute), credits fees (vary with the number of credits registered, or covered as required by a student’s university), insurance fees (in addition to the mandatory student safety insurance set by the Ministry of Education, each student must be insured for accident and medical coverage while in Taiwan. The TaiwanICDF covers insurance fees for the entire duration of a student’s program) and economy-class plane tickets for most-direct flights to and from Taiwan.

3. Recipients must reside in student dormitories.

Scope of Scholarship of E-Learning Master Program of Education and School Leadership (EESL):

1. Each student shall receive two months allowances（NT$15,000 /per month）during the period of time in Taiwan , and will not receive any monthly allowance of the time spent outside of Taiwan.

2. TaiwanICDF will cover tuitions fees (required by a student’s university),Textbooks (subject to the approval of the director of the student’s institute), credits fees (vary with the number of credits registered, or covered as required by a student’s university), insurance fees (While in Taiwan, in addition to the mandatory student safety insurance set by the Ministry of Education, each student shall be insured for accidental and necessary medical coverage) and economy-class plane tickets for most-direct flights to and from Taiwan.

3. Recipients must reside in student dormitories.

Duration of Scholarship: The award period for each program is as follows:

1. Undergraduate program: four years maximum.

2. Master’s program: two years maximum.

3. Ph. D. program: four years maximum.

TaiwanICDF Scholarship Partner Universities

The TaiwanICDF has established the Taiwan International Cooperation Alliance (TICA) with 20 partner universities, setting up an operational platform under this TICA framework to manage and improve the scholarship program. In 2022, there are 34 programs offered for TaiwanICDF Scholarship application. More information about each of the programs offered in 2022, please refer to their individual website. https://www.icdf.org.tw/public/Attachment/1122811474991.pdf

Eligibility: An applicant must meet all of the following criteria:

1. Must be Somaliland citizen.

2. Neither be a national of the Republic of China (Taiwan) nor an overseas compatriot student.

3. Is a high school graduate or above with an excellent academic record, of good moral character and has no criminal record.

4. Satisfy the admission requirements of the partner university to which he or she has applied to study under TaiwanICDF scholarship.

5. Be able to satisfy all requirements for a Resident Visa (Code: FS) set by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) set by the Ministry of the Interior, of the ROC (Taiwan) government (this means that the TaiwanICDF has the right to revoke a scholarship offered if an applicant cannot satisfy the visa requirements.

6. Upon accepting a TaiwanICDF scholarship, not hold any other ROC (Taiwan) government-sponsored scholarship (such as the Taiwan Scholarship) in the same academic year in which the TaiwanICDF scholarship would be due to commence.

7. Is not an exchange student through any cooperation agreement between a foreign university/college and an educational institute in Taiwan while receiving the scholarship.

8. Has not previously had a Scholarship revoked by an ROC government agency or other relevant institution, nor been expelled from any Taiwan university.

Application period: January 1 to 15 March 2021

Checklist: The following documents are required before the application can be processed:

1. A photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality.

2. A photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts which must be verified by Somaliland Government.

3. A photocopy of applicant’s English proficiency certificate. (This means a TOEFL test score or that of another recognized English proficiency exam, or documents certifying that the applicant has graduated from a program where all courses were taught in English. Applicants who are unable to provide such proof of English proficiency due to special circumstances may be assessed for English proficiency by Taiwan Representative Office via interview or other forms of testing.

4. Two letters of reference.

5. Applicants should also submit all documents required by the TaiwanICDF partner university that they are applying to before the admissions deadline of that university. For detailed information on such documents, please refer to the 2022 TaiwanICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program Information.

Application Procedure:

1. Complete the TaiwanICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program Online Application.

2. Submit the required documents to Taiwan Representative Office. Applicants must ensure that they submit accurate and complete documentation; failure to do so will result in the application not being processed, and Late submissions will not be accepted and/or processed.

3. Submit all documents required by the TaiwanICDF partner university that they are applying to before the admission deadline of that university. For detailed information on such documents, please refer to: Study Programs Available for TaiwanICDF Scholarship Application at Partner Universities and the related websites of each study program for further admission information.

Note:

1. The Taiwan Representative Office will conduct a first review of applicants based on the eligibility requirements and selection criteria of the TaiwanICDF, and then submit their list of recommended applicants to the TaiwanICDF no later than March 31 each year.

2. A second review of the qualified applicants will be conducted by an academic committee organized by the individual partner university in joint cooperation with TaiwanICDF representatives. Such reviews will be based on each university’s selection criteria, whilst also accounting for the eligibility requirements and selection criteria of the TaiwanICDF.

3. After the second review has been conducted in cooperation with all partner universities, the TaiwanICDF will announce its list of scholarship recipients, in principle, no later than June 10 each year. Successful applicants will receive an acceptance letter through the Taiwan Representative Office to whom they originally applied.

4. Gaining admission from the university does not necessarily mean that the applicant has also been given a TaiwanICDF scholarship. Only the applicant who receives the acceptance letter issued by the TaiwanICDF is the scholarship recipient.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Go to TaiwanICDF Scholarship Online Application System

For more information, please visit TaiwanICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program Sha’ab Area, Rd Number 1, near Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs Contact person: Abdirahman Omar Landline: 520018 Email: taiwaninsomaliland@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments