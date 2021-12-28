Turkish ambassador visits educational center for orphans in Khartoum

By: Anadolu Arabic Language, Translated by Horndiplomat
Turkey’s Ambassador to Khartoum İrfan Neziroğlu visited the Turkish Hayrat Foundation’s orphan training center in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.
Speaking at the opening of the program at the center, Ambassador Neziroğlu said, “We see it as a duty to help our Sudanese brothers in every field. We are brothers and the necessity of brotherhood is to protect and support each other.” said.
He added that Turkey’s Africa policy is based on respect, friendship, brotherhood and cooperation. Turkey and its institutions provide various services in Sudan and the African continent, expressing his pride and happiness in that.
Neziroğlu said, “As the State of the Republic of Turkey, we serve with our various institutions in Africa and Sudan. We are very proud and happy to serve you.” he said.
In turn, the representative of the Khairat Ismail Kaya Foundation thanked the Turkish ambassador for his visit, and briefed him on the various activities offered by the Foundation to orphans.
Playing a game of handkerchief snatch by chatting with orphans, Neziroğlu also toured the Girl’s Hafız Course in the center and the dormitory where university students stay.