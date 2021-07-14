: Infrastructure Investment Risks Amid Mounting Geopolitical Competition In The Horn Of Africa

RAISING STANDARDS

While the rationale of ports remains the same as during colonial times – to reduce non-tariff barriers as much as possible – the global standards for conducting business have changed and place a greater burden on commercial operators. Nowadays, global businesses need to comply with national legislation and regulations, while also ensuring they meet international business standards and growing body of regulations, as well as impact criteria for local communities, mainly through the creation of jobs. Failing that may expose any contract signed with a sitting government with emerging political risks, such as contract frustration, cancellation or renegotiation, in the event of important government changes.

While European companies benefit from long historical links with Africa due to colonialism, and neo-colonialism, growing demands for transparency, good governance, and impact mean that projects and services have increased costs for doing business with Europe. European investors are also increasingly risk-averse, compared to their Asian and Middle Eastern competitors which has opened up the market to a growing number of investors.

Chinese investors’ rapid expansion on the continent over the past two decades, is largely explained by their ability to propose more affordable projects, and do not impose conditionality on investments as opposed to projects led by Western investors. In addition, many deals signed between Chinese companies and African governments are opaque, which has fuelled suspicions about corruption and a lack of accountability in such deals. However, much of the criticism made towards Chinese majority-owned projects is that they do not meet some of those growing requirements for transparency and good governance, or do not have a strong enough positive and sustainable social and environmental impact.

For companies based in the UAE, where authorities are attempting to modernise their economies and attract greater number of businesses to relocate, business standards of its domestic companies will also become important determinants for investments overseas.This is even more imperative in jurisdictions with high risks of corruption and poor governance, and where foreign companies are implicated in market distortion tactics, influence-peddling, or bribery with some regularity. Such market demands have forced UAE-based companies to modernise their business practices in order to stay competitive to local communities. One testament to this, is DPW’s arbitration cases against the Djibouti Free Port Authority with regards to its expropriation from the Doraleh Container Terminal; the company has obtained favourable rulings over the port seizure from six courts since 2018. Its investment in the nearby Berbera port in self-declared Somaliland, may become a less risky venture in a region facing growing risks of instability and balkanisation over a series of security concerns in Ethiopia – the regional political and economic powerhouse. Some of the internal conflicts in Ethiopia, including in Tigray, but also between Afar and Somali regions, are posing growing threats to supply chains transiting major Ethiopian roads and railways via the port of Djibouti, and may make Berbera a safer transport link should the conflicts escalate over the coming year.