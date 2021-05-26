Taiwan-Somaliland fight against COVID-19 together- ‘No one is safe, until everyone is’

News Release

COVID-19 continues to spread globally to threaten people’s health and to cause massive economic losses. In order to assist Somaliland to combat the pandemic and increase its testing capability, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland donated 8,000 antigen rapid test kits and nearly 2,000 PCR reagents to the Ministry of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland.

Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping

Taiwan has been side by side with Somaliland to combat COVID-19 by sharing the medical equipment including high quality masks, protective clothes, PPE, infrared forehead thermometers, infrared thermal imagers and many others. Taiwan Representative Office will continue to share the medical resources and work together with the Ministry of Health Development to combat COVID-19. With building-up capacity and experience, Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping.

‘No one is safe, until everyone is’

Viruses know no borders. Inclusive collaboration is the key to successfully containing the pandemic. Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been one of the most successful in the world. Backed by its robust health system, Taiwan has efficiently deployed high-tech tools in its pandemic response while taking steps to protect personal data privacy. By sharing its experiences of preparedness and response to the partner countries, history has yet proven again Taiwan plays an indispensable role in the global surveillance and alarm systems against emerging infectious disease threats, and that the Taiwan Model is capable of achieving sustained control of the pandemic. As Taiwan Health Minister Dr Chen indicated, “being able to comprehensively participate in and contribute to international COVID-19 supply chain systems, as well as global diagnostics, vaccine, and therapeutics platforms, would allow Taiwan to work with the rest of the world”.

#Let Taiwan Help and Let Taiwan Help More

Viruses know no borders; Taiwan cannot remain on the sidelines and should be invited to attend the virtual 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) activities. In an unprecedented move, the G7 foreign ministers issued a communiqué that included an explicit endorsement of

meaningful participation in WHO and the WHA. This is highly significant. Government leaders or high-level officials of diplomatic allies as well as Japan, Sweden, Canada, Belgium, and the United States have also publicly expressed their rock-solid support for Taiwan. Backing from national parliaments across the globe has also reached unprecedented heights. Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland would like to express the heartfelt gratitude to Somaliland Government and the members of Formosa Club of parliament for supporting Taiwan’s participation in WHO and the WHA.

