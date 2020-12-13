Somaliland Electoral Commission says Voter Registration Exercise set for Marodi-jeeh, Sahil regions

The preparations for the registration of voters in Marodi-jeeh and Sahil regions have long been completed and the necessary items for the exercise have already been sent to the assigned polling stations.
The confirmation of the facts was contained in the national elections commission (NEC) Facebook page. It noted that the Phase III of Stage One of the exercise was hailed as procedural by the relevant area administrators and the officials of the political parties.
Noting that in the two regions the exercise will be kicking-off today, the NEC said that eligible to register were those who have attained 15 years of age, those who lost their previous voting cards and residents who did not register before.
The officials urged the populace to exercise their political rights and register as voters.