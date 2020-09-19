Kenyan cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital.
There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.
The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirms the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday.
Markings on the plane indicate that it is operated by Silverstone Air in neighboring Kenya. The company cannot immediately be reached.
