Somaliland police shut down Universal tv

Somaliland police shut down a private television station Universal tv office in Hargeisa. Horndiplomat reports
The police entered the broadcasting office Universal tv in the capital, Hargeisa, and ordered them closed indefinitely, allegedly on orders from the Ministry of Information, according to tv officials spoke with Horndiplomat.
There was no court warrant issued by a court shown to the management of the Universal tv.
On 25th June, the Police in Hargeisa raided the headquarters of the television in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland. The Police prevented the staff to enter and ordered all those inside to leave.