Djibouti’s COVID-19 cases rise to 1116 as 4 more confirmed

By: Jama Farah,Horndiplomat Contributor

Djibouti’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1116 after four more people were confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, the Djiboutian Ministry of Health disclosed in a statement issued on Monday.

“We conducted medical tests on 366 people in the last 24 hours, in which Four of them were tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases to 1116,” said the Djiboutian Ministry of Health.

The ministry also on monday reported 27 people who had been infected with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Djibouti confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

The Horn of Africa country has so far confirmed two COVID-19 deaths.

