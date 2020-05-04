Somalia announces 34 new COVID-19 cases, 3 Deaths

By: Hassan Jama, HornDiplomat regional Contributor

Somalia on Monday registered 34 new coronavirus infections that were tested in the past 24 hours. Somalia minister of health Fowziya Abikar Nur said, a total of 756 cases have been confirmed since mid March when the country recorded its first case.

She also submitted that the country has recorded three deaths, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 35.

Seventeen people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 61 . The latest announcement comes amid fears of mass spread of the virus among the population, especially in the capital, Mogadishu, with some reports indicating that there are many cases not recorded by the government. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

