Djibouti Covid-19 cases rise to 945 after 99 more test positive

By: Mo Duale
Djibouti’s Health ministry reported 99 more cases of the coronavirus in Djibouti on Tuesday, raising the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 945.
Djibouti’s Ministry of Health Secretary Dr Saleh Banoita Tourab told journalists confirmed the 99 new Covid19 cases in the country.
“In the last 24 hours, we have tested 8955 individuals and out of the number, 99 have tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
The country has two fatalities and 112 recoveries so far, the Ministry of Health said.
