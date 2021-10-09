Road to Recovery: Migrants in Djibouti Get Crucial Mental Health Support

By:IOM

Obock, 7 Oct 2021 – After risking his life to return home from Yemen, Kofi* arrived on the shores of Djibouti looking deeply confused and agitated. Unable to speak coherently, he appeared to be unaware of his surroundings and simply walked around in a daze.

At just 20 years old, the young Ethiopian migrant had planned to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in search of work. However, his hopes were dashed when COVID-19-related border restrictions prevented him from reaching his destination. Instead, he became stranded in Yemen, where his mental state declined. He wanted to return home to Ethiopia and crossed the Gulf of Aden in a boat controlled by smugglers to reach the Horn of Africa.

On the shores of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and close to Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti is an important crossing point for migrants from the region. Like Kofi, thousands of migrants each year pass through the so-called “Eastern route” via the Gulf of Aden in search of better economic opportunities in Gulf countries, particularly KSA.

According to IOM’s report “A Region on the Move”, by the end of 2020, more than 400 migrants were stranded on average per month in Somalia and Djibouti, and an estimated 32,700 were stranded in Yemen. In Yemen, migrants have extremely limited access to shelter, health care, food and water and are subjected to human rights abuses, including kidnapping, exploitation, and arbitrary detention. These risks existed before the pandemic but have been rising over the past 18 months as the crisis compounds inequalities.

With few options to return home, migrants along this route often contact smugglers for the sea crossing back to Djibouti and Somalia without any guarantee of safe arrival. Smugglers use small, unseaworthy and overcrowded boats that can easily capsize. Occasionally, some throw migrants overboard to reduce the weight. Between May 2020 and August 2021, more than 15,000 migrants arrived in Djibouti from Yemen, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix. However, this figure does not include those who died along the way.

On the beach in Obock, Djibouti, IOM’s mobile medical unit approached Kofi and the small group of migrants who had travelled from Yemen with him. The mobile team gave them first aid as well as food and water, but Kofi’s mental and physical state meant he needed evacuation to IOM’s migrant response centre (MRC) further inland.