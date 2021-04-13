EU says Somalia term extension will divide the country

Statements by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell

Yesterday, the Lower House of the Somali Parliament voted to a de-facto extension of the mandate of the President and the Federal government by two years following the impasse on the electoral process which should have been finalised by 8 February 2021. This action undermines the longstanding effort, supported by the EU and the international community, to rebuild Somalia through consensus.

The international community, including the EU, have repeatedly and publicly expressed that we could under no circumstances accept an extension of the government mandate, or any partial or parallel process related to the elections, without the agreement of the parties to the 17 September electoral agreement. The European Union believes that the passage and signing of this resolution will divide Somalia, impose additional delays and constitute a grave threat to the peace and stability of Somalia and its neighbours. It certainly does not serve the interests of the people of Somalia.

We call for an immediate return to talks on the holding of elections without delay based on the September 17 agreement. Failing this, the EU will consider further concrete measures.

