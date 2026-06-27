Analysis: Somaliland President’s Historic Israel Visit Reshapes Horn of Africa Geopolitics, Draws Hero’s Welcome

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 27 (Horndiplomat) Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro returned home on Thursday to a hero’s welcome following a landmark state visit to Israel that analysts say could redefine the country’s international standing and reshape geopolitical dynamics across the Horn of Africa, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the broader Red Sea region.
Thousands of Somalilanders lined the streets of Hargeisa, waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans as President Irro returned to the capital following what the government described as one of Somaliland’s most significant diplomatic engagements since restoring its sovereignty in 1991.
The visit came six months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to establish full diplomatic relations with Somaliland and opening a new chapter in the country’s decades-long quest for broader international recognition.
Addressing supporters upon his return, President Irro described the visit as a major diplomatic success that would strengthen Somaliland’s efforts to expand international partnerships and advance national interests.
“The visit was a great success for the Republic of Somaliland and further advances our national interests, diplomatic outreach and international engagement,” Irro said.
According to the presidency, the Israeli government and people expressed a genuine commitment to building a broad-based partnership with Somaliland in areas including economic development, security cooperation, agriculture, water management, investment, technology, infrastructure and institutional capacity building.
During the week-long visit, President Irro held high-level talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
The meetings culminated in the signing of a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation aimed at deepening bilateral ties in trade, investment, agriculture, water management, energy, technology, innovation and security cooperation.
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