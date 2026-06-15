Somaliland President Courts Israeli Investors During Historic Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
JERUSALEM, Israel, June 15 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, during his historic official visit to Israel, held a high-level dinner meeting with leading Israeli business executives, international investors and representatives of major business organizations to promote investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation between Somaliland and Israel.
The event brought together some of Israel’s most influential business leaders and international investors, providing a platform for discussions on trade, investment and long-term economic partnerships between the two sides.
President Irro and members of his delegation delivered presentations highlighting Somaliland’s growing economy and the wide range of investment opportunities available across key sectors, including livestock, agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy, oil and gas, the blue economy and infrastructure development.
The Somaliland delegation outlined the country’s strategic advantages, emphasizing its location along one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, its abundant natural resources and its position as an emerging commercial gateway linking the Horn of Africa to global markets.
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