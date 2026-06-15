Somaliland, Israel Sign Strategic Partnership as President Irro Meets Netanyahu

By: Mohamed Duale
ERUSALEM, June 15 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation on Monday following high-level talks in Jerusalem aimed at expanding cooperation in security, investment, technology and economic development.
The agreement was signed during high-level talks in Jerusalem as part of President Irro’s official visit to Israel, a visit that Somaliland officials said opens a new chapter in bilateral relations focused on security, investment, technology, agriculture, water management and infrastructure development.
In a statement following the meeting, President Irro hailed Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland and thanked Netanyahu, the Israeli government and the Israeli people for their support.
“Today, a new chapter in history has been written,” Irro said. “I extend my deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Government of Israel, and the people of Israel for becoming the first nation in thirty-five years to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state, affirming its nationhood, independence, and inherent right to self-determination.”
The Somaliland leader described the move as a landmark moment for the Horn of Africa nation, which restored its independence in 1991 and has since sought international recognition while maintaining its own government, institutions, currency and security forces.
“This courageous and historic decision stands as a testament to the resilience, political maturity, and unwavering aspirations of the people of Somaliland,” Irro said. “For more than three decades, our nation has remained steadfast in its commitment to peace, democracy, stability, and the democratic expression of the will of its people.”
The two leaders also oversaw the signing of a Strategic Joint Declaration of Cooperation, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration between Somaliland and Israel.
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