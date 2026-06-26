EU Restricts Visa Access for Somalia Nationals Over Readmission Concerns

HARGEISA, June 26 (Horndiplomat) — The European Union has imposed temporary restrictions on the issuance of Schengen visas to Somalia nationals, citing insufficient cooperation by Somalia in accepting the return of its citizens who are staying irregularly in EU member states.
The decision, adopted by the Council of the European Union on June 25, follows an assessment by the European Commission which concluded that Somalia’s cooperation on the readmission of its nationals remains inadequate under EU visa rules.
Under the new measures, EU member states will no longer issue multiple-entry visas to Somalia nationals. Applicants will also no longer benefit from certain flexibilities regarding supporting documentation, while holders of Somalia diplomatic and service passports will no longer qualify for visa fee waivers.
The Council also extended the standard processing time for visa applications from 15 calendar days to 45 days, significantly increasing waiting periods for Somali applicants seeking short-stay Schengen visas.
The EU said the restrictions are temporary but did not specify an end date. Brussels stated that the objective is to encourage Somalia to strengthen cooperation on the readmission of its nationals who are residing illegally within the European Union. The European Commission will continue monitoring Somalia’s progress before considering any changes to the measures.
The decision was taken under Article 25a of the EU Visa Code, which allows the bloc to adjust visa policy toward third countries that do not cooperate sufficiently on migration and readmission matters. Similar measures have previously been applied to other countries, including Ethiopia, as part of the EU’s migration management policy.
The restrictions apply specifically to the visa facilitation measures suspended by the Council and do not amount to a complete suspension of Schengen visa issuance for Somalia citizens. Somalia nationals remain eligible to apply for visas, although applications will now be subject to stricter documentation requirements and longer processing times.
The move comes as the European Union continues to tighten cooperation with partner countries on migration management and the return of irregular migrants, making visa policy an instrument for encouraging compliance with readmission obligations.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)