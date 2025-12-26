Israel Officially Recognizes Somaliland as Sovereign State

HARGEISA/JERUSALEM — The State of Israel has formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, in a historic decision announced on Friday by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
According to the official statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro signed a joint and mutual declaration, formalizing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland’s sovereignty.
The declaration was issued in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, launched at the initiative of Donald Trump, and reflects Israel’s stated commitment to expanding diplomatic partnerships with stable and democratic partners.
Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi irro , praising his leadership and Somaliland’s record of stability and peace, and extended an official invitation for the Somaliland president to visit Israel.
President Irro, in turn, welcomed Israel’s recognition, thanking Prime Minister Netanyahu for what he described as a historic step and expressing appreciation for Israel’s role in counter-terrorism and regional security.
The Israeli Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of Foreign Minister Sa’ar, David Barnea, and the Mossad in advancing the process.
Israel said it plans to immediately expand relations with Somaliland, including cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and economic development, signaling the opening of a new chapter in Red Sea and Horn of Africa diplomacy.
The move marks the first publicly announced recognition of Somaliland by a UN member state in decades, and is expected to reshape regional diplomatic dynamics, with further international responses anticipated.