Ex-UK Member of Parliament Kate Hoey has publicly called on the United States government to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Highlighting Somaliland’s achievements in maintaining stability, peace, and democracy in a region often plagued by insecurity, Hoey urged U.S. policymakers to reconsider their stance on the matter.

“I hope and expect the United States Government to take a different view on this. Somaliland is a stable, peaceful, democratic country and should get recognition,” Hoey stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), directing her message at U.S. officials, including Representative Scott Perry.

Hoey’s remarks come amidst growing international debates over Somaliland’s political status. Despite declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has yet to gain formal recognition from any country. However, the region has built a functioning government, held regular democratic elections, and maintained relative peace in contrast to the ongoing instability in Somalia.

The MP’s statement aligns with increasing support in U.S. political circles for Somaliland’s recognition. Representative Scott Perry, a member of the U.S. Congress, has previously expressed his support for Somaliland, introducing the Somaliland Independence Act to push for formal U.S. recognition.

Somaliland has also strengthened its international outreach efforts in recent years, emphasizing its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden and its potential as a partner for global powers. The government of Somaliland continues to build ties with countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan, promoting its case as a reliable ally in the Horn of Africa.

Hoey’s call adds to the growing pressure on the international community to reconsider Somaliland’s status, especially as the region continues to demonstrate its commitment to peace, stability, and democracy.

As Somaliland seeks recognition, the international community will likely face increasing calls to acknowledge the Somaliland’s achievements and support its aspirations for statehood.

