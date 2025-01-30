Somaliland President Returns Home After Productive UAE Visit

By:Staff writer

Hargeisa, Somaliland – January 30, 2025 – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), has returned to the homeland following three-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The visit, conducted at the invitation of the UAE government, underscored the strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

Upon his return, President Irro and his delegation were warmly received in Hargeisa by Vice President Ambassador Mohamed Ali Aw-Abdi, along with senior government officials. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasized that the visit was instrumental in deepening bilateral cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships across key sectors.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, President Irro engaged in high-level discussions with senior Emirati leaders, focusing on expanding economic collaboration, security cooperation, and social development initiatives. The delegation reached key agreements and protocols of understanding aimed at enhancing investment opportunities in vital sectors such as livestock, agriculture, minerals, energy, and infrastructure.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland reaffirmed the UAE’s role as a valued economic and development partner, expressing confidence in the prospects for deeper cooperation. The ministry noted that the discussions are expected to pave the way for increased investment, trade partnerships, and long-term economic growth in Somaliland.

“This visit marks a key milestone in the strengthening of Somaliland-UAE relations. The agreements reached will foster mutual prosperity, contributing to regional stability and development,” the ministry stated.

The visit also highlighted the commitment of both nations to enhancing diplomatic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration. The Somaliland government remains dedicated to deepening its regional and international partnerships in pursuit of economic progress and shared interests.

With the successful conclusion of this trip, Somaliland continues to solidify its standing as a strategic partner in the region, attracting foreign investment and fostering global alliances for sustainable development.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

