Horn of Africa to Harvard University: Abdirashid Duale Advocates for Africa’s Financial Future

At Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the 27th Annual African Business Conference — held in February 2025 under the theme Beyond Borders — brought together prominent figures from across Africa and its global diaspora. Among them was Abdirashid Duale, chief executive of Dahabshiil, a financial services group rooted in the Horn of Africa and operating across multiple continents.
Duale contributed to a series of high-level conversations, including the panel Building Robust Pan-African Financial Systems, held on campus at Harvard. The session combined strategic foresight with practical insight, touching on Africa’s evolving fintech landscape, economic resilience, and the pressing need for financial inclusion.
Youth as a Demographic Dividend
A recurring theme in Duale’s remarks was Africa’s young population. With more than 70 per cent of the continent under the age of 30, he described youth not as a liability but as a powerful catalyst for innovation, growth, and entrepreneurship.
“Africa doesn’t need to catch up,” he said. “We’ve already led in areas like mobile money. Now is the time to scale — to strengthen our systems and expand inclusion.”
From Burao to Boston
Duale brings decades of experience in navigating regulatory hurdles, infrastructure challenges, and humanitarian constraints. Under his leadership, the Dahabshiil Group has grown into one of the continent’s most dynamic financial conglomerates, with services spanning remittances, banking, telecommunications, and digital finance.
At the core of its digital transformation is DahabPlus, the company’s flagship app, which enables secure cross-border payments, mobile wallets, and access to essential financial services across underserved communities. Complementing this is MicroDahab, the group’s microfinance division, which provides seed capital and financial literacy training to women and youth-led enterprises, particularly in fragile or remote regions.
“The idea,” Duale said, “is to build tools that empower people — not just to move money, but to change lives.”
Infrastructure, Regulation, and the Road Ahead
Duale also underscored that technology alone is not enough. “For Pan-African financial systems to thrive,” he said, “we must invest not only in digital infrastructure but in regulatory frameworks that enable collaboration, interoperability, and trust.”
Without harmonised financial regulations across African markets, he warned, the continent risks inefficiencies and fragmentation that could stall growth.
Diaspora as an Economic Engine
Duale also spoke to the pivotal role of the Somali diaspora — a recurring focus of Global Somali Magazine. From London to Nairobi, Addis Ababa to Minneapolis and beyond, Somali entrepreneurs have built billion-dollar businesses, supported families through remittances, and created networks of trade and innovation.
“The diaspora is more than a remittance stream,” he said. “It is a bridge between worlds. Our role now is to connect communities with opportunity — to ensure capital builds futures, not just survives hardship.”
A Vision Beyond Borders
The atmosphere at Harvard reflected a growing consensus: Africa’s trajectory will be determined not by geography, but by bold thinking and cross-border collaboration. Duale’s participation served as a reminder that the Horn of Africa is no longer on the margins of financial discourse — it has a seat at the table.
“Inclusion is no longer optional,” he concluded. “It is the only way forward.”
From Burao to Boston, Abdirashid Duale’s story is one of tradition meeting technology — and a commitment to shaping a more inclusive and resilient African financial future.
