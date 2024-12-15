U.S. Congressman Scott Perry Introduces Bill to Recognize Somaliland as an Independent State

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Washington, D.C. – In a bold and historic move, U.S. Representative Scott Perry has introduced a new bill in Congress advocating for the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state. House Bill 10402 underscores Somaliland’s decades-long stability, commitment to democracy, and strategic significance in the Horn of Africa as key reasons for U.S. recognition.

The legislation represents a significant step in advancing Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition, positioning it as a beacon of stability in a turbulent region.

The bill proposes formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland as a separate and independent country, distinct from Somalia. It also seeks to establish a U.S. diplomatic presence in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, through an embassy or consulate. Somaliland’s strategic location near critical maritime routes, along with its potential as a key partner in counterterrorism, trade, and regional stability, is highlighted. The bill further acknowledges Somaliland’s consistent record of peaceful elections and commitment to democratic governance since declaring regained its independence in 1991.

Historical and Regional Context

Somaliland voluntarily joined Somalia in 1960 to form the Somali Republic in hopes of creating a unified Somali state. However, decades of marginalization, political oppression, and ultimately genocide under Somalia’s military regime led Somaliland to reclaim its independence in 1991. This decision followed the collapse of the Somali central government and widespread devastation, including the bombing of Somaliland’s cities by the regime. Despite functioning as a de facto independent state with its own government, military, and currency, it has struggled to gain formal recognition on the international stage. Unlike its neighbor Somalia, which continues to grapple with political instability and extremist threats, Somaliland has established itself as a model of stability and governance in the Horn of Africa. The bill leverages this contrast, portraying Somaliland as a reliable partner for the U.S.

Somaliland’s location near the Gulf of Aden, a critical maritime chokepoint for global trade, enhances its strategic value. The Port of Berbera, modernized with support from the UAE, has the potential to serve as a vital hub for regional trade and logistics. In addition to its economic promise, Somaliland’s security apparatus has proven effective in countering extremist threats. Unlike Somalia, where Al-Shabaab operates with relative freedom, Somaliland has maintained control over its territory, making it a valuable ally in the fight against terrorism.

Recent developments suggest Somaliland’s bid for recognition may gain significant momentum when President Donald Trump returns to the White House in January. According to Semafor, Somaliland could be much closer to being recognized as the world’s newest country under a Trump administration. Support for Somaliland has grown among Republican US-Africa policy leaders on Capitol Hill, right-leaning Washington think tanks, and Trump’s likely Africa advisors. Many of these figures have indicated they would encourage Trump to recognize Somaliland “even if it wasn’t on Day One.”

Recognizing Somaliland could enable the U.S. to establish long-term intelligence operations to monitor weapons movements in the volatile Horn of Africa and keep a close watch on Chinese military activity. China already operates a permanent military base in neighboring Djibouti, making Somaliland’s strategic position even more critical. Such a move would also allow the U.S. to monitor Houthi activity in Yemen, further solidifying its security strategy in the region.

Last month, Somaliland held its sixth successful election since reclaiming independence in 1991. The peaceful transition of power brought opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to office as president. This democratic milestone has bolstered Somaliland’s credibility on the global stage, particularly among Republicans and other supporters impressed by its commitment to a one-person, one-vote system, which stands in stark contrast to conflict-ridden Somalia’s struggles to organize elections.

If passed, the U.S. recognition of Somaliland could mark a transformative moment in the Horn of Africa. Recognition would enable formal bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and governance. As China expands its footprint in neighboring Djibouti and Somalia, U.S. recognition of Somaliland could counterbalance Beijing’s growing presence in the region. Moreover, U.S. acknowledgment could encourage other countries to recognize Somaliland, bolstering its international legitimacy. However, the move is likely to face resistance from Somalia’s federal government, which views Somaliland as part of its territory. Additionally, the African Union, wary of altering colonial-era borders, may be hesitant to support recognition despite Somaliland’s unique history as a previously independent state.

The Somaliland government has long advocated for international recognition, framing itself as a democratic and stable state deserving of sovereignty. While no official statement has been issued yet, the introduction of this bill and growing Republican support signal renewed hope for Somaliland’s decades-long pursuit of recognition.

The bill must pass through both chambers of Congress before being signed into law by the President. With the Republican Party currently controlling both the House and the Senate, H.R. 10402 has a strong chance of advancing. As the bill progresses, it will likely spark debates on U.S. foreign policy, African geopolitics, and the broader implications of recognition. For Somaliland, this development signals renewed hope for achieving its long-sought sovereignty.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

