U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Responds to Somaliland’s Call for Stronger Ties

In a significant development, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has responded to a passionate message from a Somalilander urging Washington to reassess its engagement in the Horn of Africa.
The message came from X (formerly Twitter) user 𝔹𝕌ℝℂ𝕆 𝕂𝕀𝔻, who commented on the Secretary’s post:
“Nice work deputy also please cut off all funding from the failed terrorist hub called Somalia, and Somaliland is ready to host our great U.S. allies in Berbera to counter China.”
In response, Deputy Secretary Landau stated:
“I have been looking into this situation very closely.”
Deepening U.S.-Somaliland Relations
This exchange shines a renewed spotlight on the evolving U.S.-Somaliland relationship. Somaliland, an independent nation since its regained independence in 1991, has built a reputation for democratic stability, peace, and rule of law in a volatile region. Despite lacking formal international recognition, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its commitment to good governance and regional security—earning it quiet but growing respect in global diplomatic circles.
Trump’s Recognition and Congressional Support
President Donald Trump Adminstration has been notably vocal about his support for Somaliland during his administration, openly hinting at potential recognition that could have significantly altered the geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa. His administration’s rhetoric has continued to influence discussions on re-evaluating U.S. policy in the region.
In recent months, several U.S. lawmakers, including members of Congress and a number of senators, have actively championed the Somaliland case. These efforts emphasize not only the strategic importance of Somaliland’s location—especially its key port in Berbera—but also its stable governance compared to its tumultuous neighbor Somalia. This bipartisan momentum suggests that the U.S. might be gradually warming up to the idea of a more engaged and supportive relationship with Somaliland.
Strategic Implications and Regional Dynamics
The strategic importance of Berbera Port cannot be overstated. As tensions between the United States and China continue to simmer, control over key maritime routes and regional alliances has become a focal point of U.S. foreign policy. Somaliland’s readiness to host U.S. allies in Berbera is seen by many analysts as a potential counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region.
Deputy Secretary Landau’s comment underscores a cautious but clear signal that U.S. officials are closely monitoring these developments. His acknowledgment comes at a time when Washington is reassessing its strategic priorities in the Horn of Africa amid calls from influential voices for a renewed policy focus on Somaliland.
Sharmarke Ali, a UK-based international political analyst, welcomed the statement, saying: “This statement by the Deputy Secretary of State signals a seismic shift in U.S. foreign policy in the Horn of Africa, with President Trump’s Administration moving away from propping up failed regimes and instead engaging with stable, democratic partners like Somaliland,”
Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor the situation closely as more details emerge from Capitol Hill and Washington.
