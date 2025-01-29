UK Ambassador Engages Private Sector and Save the Children on Growth and Regional Development

The UK Ambassador, Michael Nithavrianakis, accompanied by his colleagues Ilyas Malek, Christina Toepell, Dominic O’Connell, and Tara McGough, met with members of the private sector and representatives from Save the Children to discuss key priorities related to economic development and regional collaboration. Save the Children was represented by Mohamud Mohamed Hassan and Mohamed Dahir.

The meeting addressed critical topics, including fostering economic growth, addressing challenges, and increasing diaspora investment. Participants highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development and enhancing long-term economic resilience.

Abdirashid Duale, Dahabshiil Group CEO and a prominent private sector representative at the meeting, emphasized the need for strong collaboration between the UK government, international partners, and the private sector. “It’s critical that the UK government and other international partners work with the private sector to create more jobs for young people—both men and women—and support food security, including developing the local fishing and agriculture sectors,” he stated.

Attendees urged the UK government to make it easier and more affordable for the Somali diaspora to send remittances and invest locally. They stressed the need for greater collaboration between UK banks, remittance providers, and local financial institutions to facilitate transactions and unlock investment opportunities.

The meeting also explored how sports, including running marathons, can foster community unity and development. Participants highlighted the potential for private sector support to promote health, well-being, and social cohesion.

The discussion concluded on an optimistic note, with participants emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and partnerships to overcome challenges and drive progress.

This gathering marked a significant step in strengthening ties between local and international stakeholders, underscoring a shared commitment to fostering economic growth and social resilience across the region.

