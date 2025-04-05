Why the US should recognize Somaliland: A game-changer for security and strategy

Somaliland’s Berbera port sits at the heart of a global power struggle; As China, Iran and Russia tighten their grip on vital waterways, the US risks losing a key ally in the Horn of Africa by clinging to outdated policies

The world is watching as a diplomatic battle unfolds over Somaliland’s Berbera port and airbase. The stakes? Control over one of the most strategic maritime chokepoints on the planet. For years, Somaliland has functioned as an independent, stable democracy, yet Washington continues to defer to a failing Somali federal government that has no real authority over its territory. This outdated policy is costing the U.S. and its allies—including Israel—an opportunity to lock in a critical foothold in the Horn of Africa before China, Iran, or Russia fill the vacuum.

This isn’t just another African territorial dispute; it’s a battle for global influence. Somaliland’s Berbera port offers a direct line of access to the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a passage through which nearly 12% of global trade flows. It’s no coincidence that China has been aggressively expanding its influence in the region, securing military and economic partnerships to establish dominance. Meanwhile, Iran’s proxy wars in Yemen are inching closer, threatening maritime security in the Red Sea. The U.S. cannot afford to sit idly by while adversaries tighten their grip on these critical waterways.

For decades, Mogadishu has relied on U.S. military aid to prop up a government that barely controls its own capital, let alone the autonomous regions like Puntland or the fully independent Somaliland. Now, in a desperate bid to stay relevant, Somalia’s president is offering the U.S. access to ports and airbases that his government doesn’t even control. Somaliland’s response? A firm rejection, signaling that it will not be pawned off by a weak regime trying to trade with assets it doesn’t own.

The reality is clear: Somaliland is the only stable, functional, and cooperative partner for the U.S. in Somalia. It has maintained peace, built democratic institutions, and refused to align itself with malign actors like China or Iran. Recognizing Somaliland isn’t just a moral decision—it’s a strategic necessity. A pro-U.S. Somaliland means a stronger security network to counter terrorist threats, a reliable base for maritime operations, and a direct blow to Beijing’s expansionist agenda.

And what about Israel? Recognition of Somaliland would deal a strategic setback to Israel’s enemies. Iran’s growing presence in the region is already a major concern, with the Houthis in Yemen disrupting shipping routes and threatening Israeli and Western interests. A U.S.-backed Somaliland would provide a counterbalance, offering a key regional ally that aligns with Israel’s security objectives. Unlike Somalia, which cozies up to Qatar and Turkey—two nations that actively undermine Israel—Somaliland stands independently, free from extremist influence.

Mogadishu’s leaders are panicking because they know they’re losing their grip. They’ve paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to D.C. lobbyists to stop Somaliland’s recognition, but the writing is on the wall. The world’s great powers are shifting their focus to the Horn of Africa, and Washington needs to lead the charge in recognizing a true partner or let China, Iran, and Russia dictate the future of this region.

Beyond the geopolitical chessboard, the security implications of ignoring Somaliland are dire. Somalia remains a breeding ground for jihadist groups, with Al-Shabaab growing stronger despite years of military intervention. The group continues to launch deadly attacks across East Africa, targeting civilians, military installations, and even Western interests. The Somali government’s inability to control its own territory has allowed Al-Shabaab to operate with impunity, establishing tax systems, recruiting fighters, and exporting radical ideology.

Somaliland, by contrast, has successfully resisted Islamist infiltration. It has refused to allow Al-Shabaab a foothold, demonstrating its ability to maintain security where Mogadishu has failed. Recognizing Somaliland would bolster counterterrorism efforts, creating a reliable partner in the region to counteract the spread of extremism. Instead of funneling aid into a corrupt and ineffective Somali government, the U.S. could work directly with a stable and willing ally to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent jihadist expansion.

Trump’s term presents an opportunity to rewrite this script. His administration has already signaled a more transactional approach to foreign policy—one that rewards allies who deliver results. Somaliland is that ally. It doesn’t harbor terrorists, it doesn’t rely on endless U.S. aid, and it doesn’t bow to foreign powers looking to manipulate the region. The U.S. must act now, before the window of opportunity closes.

The days of pretending that Somaliland is just another Somali region are over. The only question left is whether Washington will seize this moment or let its adversaries dictate the future of one of the world’s most strategic territories. Recognition isn’t just the right move—it’s the necessary move. SOURCE:ynetnews

