Somaliland President Embarks on Official Visit to the UAE

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a historic step to strengthen bilateral relations, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) has embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The trip follows an official invitation from the UAE government, reflecting the deepening ties between the two nations. To emphasize the significance of the visit, the UAE provided a private jet for the President’s travel, underscoring the respect and esteem in which Somaliland’s leadership is held.

Accompanying the President were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of the Presidency, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, the Chief of Intelligence, the President’s Senior Economic Advisor, the Head of the Presidential Office, and other key staff members.

Deepening Bilateral Ties

The UAE and Somaliland share a longstanding partnership built on mutual economic interests and regional cooperation. Key UAE investments in Somaliland, such as the Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor road connecting Somaliland to Ethiopia, have positioned the country as a strategic hub for trade in the Horn of Africa. These projects have not only enhanced Somaliland’s economic potential but have also contributed to regional connectivity and development.

President Irro’s visit is expected to pave the way for significant discussions on trade, development, and investment opportunities. Topics likely to dominate the agenda include expanding the operational scope of Berbera Port, accelerating the development of infrastructure projects, and exploring new avenues for cooperation in sectors such as energy, logistics, and education.

The Strategic Importance of Berbera

Berbera Port remains a cornerstone of Somaliland’s economic strategy and a critical asset in the UAE’s portfolio of investments in the region. Managed by DP World, a UAE-based multinational logistics company, the port has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility, capable of handling increased trade volumes. Its strategic location on the Red Sea provides a gateway for landlocked Ethiopia and serves as a vital link in the global supply chain.

The Berbera Corridor road, another flagship project funded through UAE partnerships, has further amplified Somaliland’s role as a key player in the Horn of Africa. The road facilitates efficient trade routes between Somaliland and Ethiopia, bolstering economic activity and fostering regional stability.

As President Irro engages with UAE officials during his visit, the focus will undoubtedly be on fostering sustainable growth and development for Somaliland. The discussions are expected to result in agreements that will further cement the partnership between the two nations, opening up new opportunities for economic collaboration and regional integration.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in Somaliland’s diplomatic journey, showcasing its ability to cultivate meaningful international relationships and position itself as a key player in the Horn of Africa. The outcomes of these discussions will likely shape the future trajectory of Somaliland-UAE relations and their collective impact on the region.

